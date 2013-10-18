West Midlands Police PCSO arrested over leaked information

A PCSO has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office after a West Midlands Police investigation into leaked information.

The 42-year-old was suspended from the force after his arrest at an address in Sandwell, Birmingham on Thursday, a spokesman said.

Two men, aged 57 and 58, and a woman, aged 51, were also arrested on suspicion of procuring misconduct.

All four have been bailed pending further investigation.

A spokesperson said the arrests by the force's Counter Corruption Unit had been made after "information came to light".

Ch Insp Debra Doyle said officers had "carried out a large proactive investigation into allegations of leaked information over the last three months".

"We expect the highest standards from our officers and staff and proactively seek to identify anyone who is suspected of any corrupt activity which would undermine the work of the force," she said.