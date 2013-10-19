Fire at Willenhall's former Fibbersley Primary School

Image caption Half of the brick building was gutted by the blaze.

A fire at a derelict school in the West Midlands is believed to have been started by arsonists.

Twenty-five firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze at the former Fibbersley Primary school, in Stafford Street, Willenhall, in the early hours.

Half of the brick building was gutted by the blaze but no-one was injured.

Police and the fire service are investigating what the cause of the fire was.

Willenhall watch commander John Elsworth said the building had been empty for about four years.

Crews left the scene at 05:30 BST but returned at 08:00 to check for hotspots.