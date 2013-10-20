Bupa Great Birmingham Run: Thousands take part
About 20,000 people took part in the Great Birmingham Run, the most popular half marathon in the Midlands.
The 13.1 mile course started behind Centenary Square and finished in Broad Street.
Thomas Ayeko was first across the line with a time of 1:02:33.
Four times Paralympic Gold Medallist David Weir and Tipton soldier Karl Hinett, who learned to walk again after an armoured vehicle he was in was bombed in Iraq, also took part.