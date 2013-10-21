Birmingham consults on 20mph city speed limit

A 20mph speed limit could be introduced across Birmingham under plans put out to public consultation.

The city council said 90% of roads in Birmingham could be see the new speed limit introduced to improve safety and cut the number of deaths.

The local authority said implementing the scheme would cost about £7m.

The consultation is due to close at the end of November, with Birmingham City Council expected to make a decision in the new year.

If approved, the scheme is due to be rolled out over the next seven years.

The main costs of the project are connected with introducing new road signs and markings, as well as traffic calming measures in some areas.

The city council said the project could help to make savings in the long term by cutting the cost of responding to crashes.

It added that major roads around the city would keep existing 30mph or 40mph speed limits, except around shopping centres, schools and hospitals.