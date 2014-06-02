Birmingham school ousts its new governors again

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dozens of parents waited outside the school

A Birmingham school has turned away its new management team for a second time, the city council has said.

Al-Hijrah School, in Bordesley Green, was placed in special measures by Ofsted last year.

Earlier, parents protested outside the school against a move to replace its governors with an interim executive board.

The council said it was "considering its options".

Ex-chairman of governors Waseem Yaqub said he had had "some conversations" with the new team which were "very civil".

"They felt they were they ones in charge. I said I haven't seen the evidence and I believed there was a grey area," he said.

To govern or not to govern? The council says it has applied to the Department for Education to replace the governing body following a succession of visits by Ofsted, which saw the school being placed in special measures

It says Education Secretary Michael Gove gave his approval for the new board on 16 May, "and the IEB has taken on the responsibilities of the school governing body".

This includes the management of the budget, the curriculum, staffing, pay and performance management and the appointment of the head teacher and deputy head teacher

However, the chairman of the new board, David Willey, together with a number of local education authority have now been refused entry to the school twice

"We need the powers that be, whether that's the local authority or the secretary of state, to review the fact there is a disconnect.

"I think our parents' views deserve to be heard. Over 95% of parents want me to support them and their children in this school."

The council has said the voluntary-aided foundation school has, "a significant financial deficit - £400,000 and rising".

Last month, following a previous attempt to replace the governors, Peter Hay, the director for education, said the council would consider sending in the police if the school did not accept its new management.

The council would not comment on whether using police officers to oversee the change was still an option.

Mr Yaqub has accused the authorities of being anti-Muslim and has said the issue is linked to investigations into allegations involving other schools in Birmingham.

The council has said the Islamic school is not one of 25 being investigated as part of the Trojan Horse inquiry into an alleged plot by Muslim hardliners to seize control of governing bodies in Birmingham.

Image caption Azad Hussain said the teachers "are happy"

One parent, father-of-one and retail manager Azad Hussain, from Birmingham, said: "I am here to stand up for the school because I'm worried the education of our children could be jeopardised.

"The kids are happy here, the teachers are happy here, why would they change anything?"

Image caption Hassan Abbasi said the school was "doing well"

Another parent, father-of-one Hassan Abbasi, 42, of Harley Road in Edgbaston, said: "We are here to support our children and their future.

"I think the action being taken [by the council] is unnecessary. The school is doing well and the results are above average."