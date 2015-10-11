Image caption Police were called to the Costcutter shop on Great Hampton Row on Saturday afternoon

Four men were taken to hospital with bullet wounds to their legs after a shooting in Birmingham.

Police said they were called to the Costcutter shop in Great Hampton Row, north of the city centre, on Saturday.

Three men remain in hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police refused to speculate on any motive for the attack. There were no arrests and no direct appeal for witnesses.

Det Sgt Reg Collett said extra patrols were in the area "to provide reassurance".

"Urgent police enquiries in to the incident and what led up to it are continuing," he said.

"The scene was cordoned off yesterday to allow forensic examinations to take place."