Closure of Walsall borough libraries considered

Libraries could close under a plan to save up to £500,000, according to council bosses in Walsall.

The move could see Beechdale, Blakenall, New Invention, Pleck, Rushall and South Walsall libraries shut.

Walsall Wood book exchange would also relocate to Oak Park Active Living Centre, Walsall Council said.

The council said the plan would save £328,854 in 2016/17 and £159,058 the year after in staff and property costs.

The proposal would see nine libraries - Aldridge, Bloxwich, Brownhills, Darlaston, Pelsall, Pheasey, Streetly, Willenhall and Central - retained, as well as the borough's housebound service.

Community groups are being encouraged to take over the running of any sites that may close.

The council's budget is due to be finalised in February next year.