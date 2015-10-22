Digbeth abattoir licence suspended after smell complaints

Image caption The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it had taken action after giving Mr Meats in Birmingham a fortnight to dispose of decaying meat carcasses properly

An abattoir has had its licence suspended after firms said they were fed up with a stench they claimed has emanated from the premises.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it had taken action after giving Mr Meats in Birmingham time to dispose of decaying meat carcasses properly.

A video from August at the entrance to the Digbeth yard showed what appeared to be sheep carcasses and offal.

No comment has been available from Mr Meats.

A spokesman has previously said there had been an abattoir on the site for the past 40 years and "some smell and unpleasantness is inevitable".

The FSA said: "The Food Standards Agency has taken the decision to suspend this abattoir's licence to operate, until further assurances can be provided in relation to serious deficiencies which include the correct disposal of animal by-products."

A spokeswoman for the agency said other deficiencies included issues over building maintenance.

The FSA said that two weeks ago it gave the firm a fortnight to dispose of decaying meat carcasses properly or face further action.

Birmingham City Council has said its environmental health team had received complaints from traders about Mr Meats "the details of which have been shared with the FSA for further investigation".