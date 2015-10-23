Sandwell Council will not provide housing for Syrian refugees

Image caption Sandwell Council leader Darren Cooper says the authority will not provide homes for Syrian refugees

Syrian refugees will not be offered accommodation in Sandwell in the West Midlands, after the council leader said local residents must come first.

Darren Cooper said 6,000 people were already on the housing waiting list, meaning the authority could not find space for families fleeing war.

Other West Midlands authorities, including Birmingham and Coventry city councils, say they will help refugees.

However, Mr Cooper said his council had no provisions to support more arrivals.

"It isn't based on any kind of bigoted ideology, it's about practicality and capacity," he said.

"We have to, at some point, say that Sandwell people have to come first."

'Humanity and compassion'

Mr Cooper said the area had taken in 1,600 asylum seekers from several countries over recent years, adding other local authorities who had not housed as many refugees needed to offer more support.

The authority has 29,000 council houses in its area.

Coventry City Council has already provided accommodation for 78 Syrian refugees, while Birmingham City Council has also offered to host families.

Council leaders in Dudley, Staffordshire and Wolverhampton have also said they will take in refugees as part of the UK Government's plans to allow entry to 20,000 Syrians.

Sabir Zazai, director of Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre, described Mr Cooper's decision as "selfish".

"I know our councils, our local authorities and our country is facing an economic challenge at this time, but let's not forget that many people in the rest of the world are facing a life-threatening crisis," he said.

"We need humanity and compassion, and I think it's disappointing to get an answer like this from a very diverse area like Sandwell."