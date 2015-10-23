Wolverhampton head suspended over early exam claim allowed back

Image caption Carl Williams has returned to work after a four-month suspension

A head teacher suspended after allegations a pupil was allowed to sit a GCSE exam a day early has been allowed to return to work.

Carl Williams, head of Moreton School in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, admitted a serious error when he was suspended in June.

The governing body carried out what it said was an independent investigation.

Disciplinary panel chair John Perry said a student took an exam early "under highly controlled conditions".

Mr Williams allowed a GCSE English student the opportunity to sit an exam a day before his classmates justified apparently by his need to be going abroad with his parents, BBC Midlands Today reporter Ben Godfrey said.

'Cheating unfounded'

Following this, allegations were made against staff that they had helped students in exam rooms with answers to papers.

The governing body said this was unfounded and it only found evidence of slight wrongdoing in allowing the boy to sit his papers early.

Mr Williams was allowed back on Thursday to carry on with his job.

Mr Perry said: "A student was allowed to take an exam under highly controlled conditions but before anybody else. That was proven.

"Appropriate action has been taken under the school's disciplinary procedures about that but that's confidential."

The publication of GCSE results was delayed for 140 pupils.

Exam board Pearson is conducting its own inquiry.

The governing body believes no further action will be taken.

In the GCSE results 38% at the school achieved five or more A* to C grades.