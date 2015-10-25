Balsall Heath Carlton Cinema bombing marked 75 years on

Image copyright Balsall Heath Local History Society Image caption The explosion killed 20 people, including two later in hospital

A service at a former Birmingham cinema in which 20 people were killed in 1940, will be held later.

The air raid warning red was given at 19:52 and the first bomb was thought to have struck Balsall Heath's Carlton Cinema shortly after 20:00.

Many more people were injured in the destruction and chaos.

A service is being held at the site of the former Taunton Road cinema, where memorial gardens were opened in 2007.

Image copyright Balsall Heath Local History Society Image caption Councillor Tony Kennedy said it was hoped to preserve the memorial gardens on the site of the former cinema for future generations

After the air raid warning flashed up on the screen, the cinema manager reportedly asked patrons to move back from the front stalls to the seats at the back of the floor under the circle, where there was more protection.

The first high explosive bomb fell outside, fracturing a gas main, before a second in front of the cinema screen, wrecking the first 12 rows of seats. It killed 18 people outright before two later died in Selly Oak hospital, said Chris Sutton, of the Balsall Heath Local History Society.

He said his research suggested the second bomb was not an incendiary bomb - there was no fire damage.

Image copyright Balsall Heath Local History Society Image caption Dorothy Lamour was best known for starring alongside Bing Crosby and Bob Hope in the 'Road to...' films

It was the "sheer force of the explosion" that had claimed people's lives, said Mr Sutton.

Ward councillor Tony Kennedy said: "It was especially important to mark the 75th anniversary for those people for whom it happened in living memory.

"The site is actually owned by the city council but we hope to find some way to preserve it for all for the future.

"The idea behind today is to bring the community together, in remembering the devastation humans can wreak upon each other."

The bill on 25 October 1940 was Typhoon starring Dorothy Lamour and Robert Preston with support feature The Farmer's Daughter.