Suspected Birmingham brothel closed down

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A closure order is in place for three months, meaning no-one can enter the building without permission from police or magistrates

A suspected brothel has been shut down in Birmingham.

Eight women, believed to have been used as sex workers, were taken from Studio 189, in Hagley Road, and "safeguarded", police said.

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of managing the premises for prostitution. She has been released on bail.

Police said they acted after nearby residents contacted them with their concerns about the business.

Following the raid at the building, police obtained a closure notice from magistrates that will be in place for the next three months.