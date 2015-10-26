Ruskin Hall fire: Firefighters tackle 'arson' at former Aston pub

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at Ruskin Hall

Firefighters are examining the scene of a suspected arson attack at a former pub in north Birmingham.

More than 60 firefighters were called to Ruskin Hall, on Victoria Road, Aston, just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

Eight engines were needed to bring the fire under control and residents living nearby were asked to keep their windows closed because of the smoke.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately, a spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service confirmed.

No injuries were reported from the incident, the spokesman added, but a structural engineer has advised that the building be demolished.

Investigations are now under way to find out who owns the building.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service