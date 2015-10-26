A45 coach crash: Man dies in collision with car near Meriden

A man has died in a collision between a National Express coach and a car.

Emergency crews were called to the A45 in Meriden, in the West Midlands, at about 11:15 GMT on Sunday.

The man, a rear seat passenger in the car, was one of five people in the vehicle at the time and was confirmed dead at the scene, paramedics said.

Three others in the car were taken to hospital. All 20 passengers on the coach, and the driver, were uninjured, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Four ambulances, paramedics and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene with the aircraft landing on the carriageway after the collision.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, cut her head and a female passenger in her 60s suffered a possible chest injury and was taken to hospital on a spinal board. A man in his 60s was also taken to hospital.

A fourth passenger, a woman in her late teens, suffered a knee injury, but was treated at the scene.