West Midlands Police officers 'misconduct' over voicemail

Two policemen who left an "abusive" voicemail on the phone of an alleged crime victim accept their actions amount to misconduct, a panel heard.

PC Christopher Guest and PC Cavan O'Connell are appearing before West Midlands Police's misconduct panel.

PC Guest inadvertently left expletives on Alex Faragher's phone referring to her as a "bitch" and "slag" after she was not at home to give a statement.

Their lawyers said the incident in 2014 did not amount to gross misconduct.

The three-member panel, meeting in Birmingham, can dismiss the officers with immediate effect if their actions are found to be gross misconduct.

The officers had arranged to meet Ms Faragher in January 2014 to take a statement over an incident of alleged domestic violence she reported earlier but she was not at home when they arrived.

PC Guest told the panel his remarks, in a private conversation to PC O'Connell, were borne of "frustration".

'Truly sorry'

Both men are alleged to have breached the force's professional standards, PC Guest for making the comments, and PC O'Connell for failing to pull him up for doing so.

Alison Hewitt, counsel for the force's professional standards department which brought the case, recounted the specific terms used to the panel, describing them as "abusive".

PC Guest apologised to Ms Faragher, who was at the hearing.

"I am truly sorry for the recording left on your phone and I'm sorry for the way it made you feel," he said.

"I've been a police officer for nearly 12 years. It's totally against my principles."

He told the panel chairman, the force's assistant chief constable Marcus Beale, he was "truly sorry" for the damage the incident had done to the force.

Mr Dean said PC O'Connell had been an officer for 13 years. The lawyer said the conversation was "in the cut and thrust of a busy shift where not challenging your colleague about everything that is said might happen."

The officers are also alleged to have breached professional standards in later failing to make sure Ms Faragher read her statement before signing each page. Both PCs accept they should have done more to ensure she understood the statement, after it later emerged she had dyslexia.

Mr Dean said it was an "honest oversight".

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday when the panel will determine if the allegations are found proven.