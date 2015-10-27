PCs warned after abusive voicemail to crime victim

Image copyright Birmingham Mail Image caption Alex Faragher said she heard the abuse on her voicemail

Two police officers involved in leaving an abusive voicemail on a crime victim's phone will keep their jobs.

PC Christopher Guest, of West Midlands Police, inadvertently left expletives on Alex Faragher's phone after she was not at home to give a statement, a misconduct hearing heard.

He was given a final written warning, while his colleague PC Cavan O'Connell was given a written warning.

Ms Faragher said she was disappointed with the result.

'Domestic violence'

The hearing heard PC Guest, 36, could be heard on an answer message referring to Ms Faragher as a "bitch" and "slag".

Along with PC O'Connell he arranged to meet her in January 2014 to take a statement over a reported incident of alleged domestic violence, only to discover she was not at home when they arrived.

PC Guest told the panel his remarks, in a private conversation to PC O'Connell, were borne of "frustration".

Both men, who worked in the Birmingham North police patch, are alleged to have breached the force's professional standards - PC Guest for making the comments and PC O'Connell for failing to pull him up for doing so.

The panel ruled PC Guest's actions amounted to misconduct but fell short of the higher level of gross misconduct.

He was handed a final written warning which will remain on his file for 18 months.

'Dreadful conduct'

PC O'Connell, 51, was given a written warning to stay on file for 12 months.

West Midlands Police said the conduct of the two officers had been "dreadful".

"We apologise to Alex Faragher for her distress and reassure her that they take this matter extremely seriously," they said.

"We apologise for the poor service from the officers."

Ms Faragher's solicitor said she is disappointed by the outcome and is reviewing what other legal options may be open to her.

The domestic abuse allegation has since been discontinued.