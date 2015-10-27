Fireworks stolen in armed raid on Bilston estate

Image caption The public have been warned to be on alert if they are offered fireworks

About £20,000 of fireworks have been stolen from a West Midlands industrial estate during an armed raid.

Two security guards were attacked by a gang of about five people armed with Tasers and metal bars at Loxdale Industrial Estate, Bilston.

The guards at Latifs supermarket received minor injuries in the incident on Sunday between 21:00 and 22:00 GMT, police said.

The burglars used angle grinders to open locks on metal storage crates.

"They loaded assorted fireworks onto a white long wheelbase Luton van type vehicle before making off along Loxdale Street," a police spokeswoman said.

CCTV is being examined and there is concern for public safety as strict regulations govern how fireworks are stored and sold.

The public has been told to be on alert and if they are offered cheap fireworks to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101 or Crimestoppers.