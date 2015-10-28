Birmingham Trojan Horse teacher 'wanted Islamic state'

Image copyright PA Image caption Park View School was placed into special measures as a result of the "Trojan Horse" allegations. It is now known as Rockwood Academy

A teacher at a school linked to the Trojan Horse affair said he "wanted an Islamic state," according to a former vice principal.

Stephen Packer said former heads of Park View Academy in Birmingham did not act on the comment by Abid Ali.

Hardeep Saini and Monzoor (Moz) Hussain said they did not recall Mr Packer telling them about the remark.

They both deny unacceptable professional conduct at a teaching tribunal being held in Coventry.

The alleged comment did not to refer to terrorist group Islamic State, the National Council for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) panel agreed.

The tribunal heard Mr Ali failed to act when told of pupils refusing to be taught by a gay teacher, allegedly responding "well as Muslims, that's what we believe".

Mr Packer told the panel: "I spoke to Mr Saini about the concerns I had in relation to Abid Ali, particularly in relation to his homosexual comments and the fact that he had expressed that he wanted an Islamic state.

"Both Mr Saini and I spoke to Mr (Moz) Hussain, however I am not aware that any formal action was taken against Mr Ali."

Also accused of unacceptable professional conduct are:

Lindsey Clark, executive head teacher at Park View

Razwan Faraz, former deputy head teacher of Nansen Primary

Arshad Hussain, an assistant head teacher at Park View

All were employed at Park View Educational Trust (PVET) schools.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nansen Primary School is one of the Park View Educational Trust schools linked to the Trojan Horse scandal

It is alleged that on or before 31 March last year teachers agreed to "the inclusion of an undue amount of religious influence in the education of pupils" at Park View Educational Trust (PVET).

It is claimed the PVET was at the heart of anonymous allegations, called Operation Trojan Horse, of a plot by hardline Muslims to take over several city schools.

The allegations of a co-ordinated plot - now widely believed to be a hoax - later triggered four official investigations, including one by the Department for Education.

In further evidence, the head of geography at Park View Academy denied making racial and religious slurs against the Pakistani community.

It is also alleged the woman - referred to only as Witness A - made a derogatory comment about a male Sikh staff member at the school.

She said she had "never" made any of the comments as she gave evidence against five former senior teachers.

All the teachers deny any wrongdoing. The hearing continues.