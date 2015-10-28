Man found 'hiding in lorry tool box' on M6
A man has been detained by immigration officials after he was found hiding in a tool box on the back of a lorry, said police.
The man, thought to be from Vietnam, was found on the M6 between junctions 6 for Birmingham and 7 for Walsall at about 15:30 GMT.
The driver of the lorry was alerted by other drivers who saw a hand hanging from the back, it is understood.
Central Motorway Police tweeted a picture from the scene.