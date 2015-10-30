Handsworth shooting: Man dies following disorder

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Another man was found injured with multiple injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital

A man has died after a shooting in Birmingham during an outbreak of disorder.

The 25-year-old, from Handsworth, turned up at hospital soon after West Midlands Police received reports of a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at 04.30 GMT.

Another man was found injured in the road with multiple injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police said Soho Road has been sealed off for forensic examination.

A member of the public told police there was a large group of men on the road and a firearm had been discharged.

Det Chf Insp Caroline Marsh said they were appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

She said: "We are embarking on an extensive CCTV trawl of the area and there is lots of intelligence work going on behind the scenes in a bid to try and understand what may lie behind the shooting."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man found injured in the road had to be sedated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further emergency care.

"Upon arrival the man was said to be in a critical condition," a spokesman said.

"The ambulance service were later informed of a second patient who had self-presented with gunshot wounds at hospital."