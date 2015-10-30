Harry-James Kirkham death: Teen died from police car crash injuries

Image copyright IPCC Image caption Harry-James Kirkham was killed after being hit by a police car

A teenager, fatally struck by a police car as he left a church service in Birmingham, died as a result of the crash, an inquest jury has ruled.

Harry-James Kirkham, 15, was hit by the vehicle on Sutton New Road, Erdington, at about 21:00 GMT on 18 March.

He was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but was pronounced dead the following day.

A jury at the city's coroner's court, found the injuries suffered in the crash led to his death.

'Painful to hear'

Richard Loach, Harry's uncle, said the family were not surprised by the result, adding the they would "never get over his death".

"It was awful to hear how he had died," he added.

"We knew they were going to say road traffic collision, but it was so painful to hear it."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the officer driving the police car at the time had been cleared of wrongdoing or speeding during the crash by an Independent Police Complaints Commission investigation, but remained suspended from driving force vehicles after the inquiry identified a separate potential speeding offence.

The case is being reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The police spokesman added: "Our thoughts remain with Harry-James' family and friends who have been left devastated by the loss of their loved one. "