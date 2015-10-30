Former West Midlands PC sentenced for £15,000 income tax fraud

A former police officer who fraudulently claimed more than £15,000 income tax has been sentenced to 250 hours of community service.

Leanne Titcomb, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent evasion of income tax at Coventry Crown Court.

She joined West Midlands Police in July 2009, but an HMRC inquiry found she carried on filling in self assessment tax returns to generate repayments.

Titcomb, of Verne Drive in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, resigned in June.

Paying the price

The court, sitting at Warwickshire Justice Centre, heard that as well as filing false tax returns, Titcomb also submitted fake expenses claims for other work to claim tax repayments.

Richard Wentel, assistant director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said the case should act as a warning to other fraudsters.

"She knew what she was doing was wrong and is now paying the price," he said.

"Titcomb has since left the police force with her reputation in tatters."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said officers and staff were required to maintain "the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and conduct.

"We take any allegations of dishonesty within our organisation very seriously and will take all appropriate measures to root out internal corruption," he added.