Witness appeal after motorcyclist death in Aston

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Taylor Anderson, 22, of Birmingham, died in a crash in the city on 20 October

Police want to speak to at least two women who helped give first aid following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.

Taylor Anderson, 22, of Birmingham, died when his CCM motorbike was involved in a collision with a Honda FR-V estate in Aston on 20 October.

The car driver is helping police with their inquiries after the crash on Queens Road at about 20:30 BST.

Police said the two or three women who helped may hold valuable information.

One was described as wearing a blue top and carrying her shopping in two Asda carrier bags.

The West Midlands force said it was particularly keen to speak to anyone who rode with or saw Mr Anderson on his journey home from Bassetts Pole on that evening.

The crash happened at the junction of Church Lane.