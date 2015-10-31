Hockley double shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

Image caption A 25-year-old man from Handsworth died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double shooting in Birmingham which left one man dead and another critically injured.

The 27-year-old was apprehended in Walsall following a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at about 04:30 GMT on Friday.

A 25-year-old man from Handsworth died and another man was found injured in the road with multiple injuries.

The suspect was stopped in a vehicle just before 06:00 GMT.

Soho Hill in Birmingham remains closed while specialist officers continue to gather evidence at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Marsh, who is leading the investigation, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

She said: "From our early investigations we know there were a number of people in the area at the time who would have seen what happened and have vital information about those responsible.

"Our officers are highly experienced in supporting witnesses who are worried about coming forward and the force− in conjunction with the courts and others − can put in a range of measures to make people who speak out feel safer."