Hockley double shooting: Man held on suspicion of murder bailed
- 1 November 2015
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A man held on suspicion of murder after a double shooting in Birmingham has been bailed pending further inquiries.
The shooting during a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at about 04:30 GMT on Friday left a 25-year-old man dead and another critically injured.
The latter was found in the road with multiple injuries.
The 27-year-old man arrested in Walsall on Saturday was bailed with strict conditions, police said.