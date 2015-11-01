Birmingham & Black Country

Hockley double shooting: Man held on suspicion of murder bailed

Image caption A 25-year-old man from Handsworth died

A man held on suspicion of murder after a double shooting in Birmingham has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The shooting during a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill, Hockley, at about 04:30 GMT on Friday left a 25-year-old man dead and another critically injured.

The latter was found in the road with multiple injuries.

The 27-year-old man arrested in Walsall on Saturday was bailed with strict conditions, police said.

