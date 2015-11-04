Quinton RSPCA impostors steal pregnant bitch and two dogs

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The three dogs, one nine-months-old and its two-year-old parents, were stolen by two men pretending to be from the RSPCA

Three dogs, including one carrying a litter of pups, have been stolen by thieves pretending to be RSPCA inspectors.

The Yorkshire Terriers were taken away from a home in Quinton, Birmingham, by two "smartly-dressed" men claiming to be investigating neglect allegations, West Midlands Police said.

They told the owners their pets "looked in a bad way" before scooping the dogs up and leaving.

The litter is due within a month.

Det Con Stewart McLaughlin said: "We've made enquiries with the RSPCA and none of their officials were sent to the address so it's clear they've targeted the house in order to steal the dogs.

"It's not clear if they made their escape in a car so I'd ask for any witnesses to contact me - and if anyone has seen the dogs or offered them for sale I'd like to hear from them."

The three dogs, one nine-month-old and its two-year-old parents, are black and tan in colour. One has a black and grey tail, while the bitch has an all-black tail.

Yorkshire Terrier puppies can sell for about £600 each.