'Lack of respect' at Birmingham care home

Staff at a Birmingham residential home were seen treating people with "limited respect", a report says.

The home in Lichfield Road, and another one in Stacey Drive, both run by Real Life Options, have been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

They did not have registered managers in position or had enough staff when inspectors visited.

Real Life Options said it is working on an improvement plan with the CQC.

The Lichfield Road centre provides care for five people with learning disabilities or mental health support needs.

Inspectors who visited in September reported:

No CQC registered manager in post

Unclean bathroom and shower facilities

Undignified and uncompassionate practice with staff not showing a positive regard for the people they were supporting.

Not all staff given training

"We saw staff treating people with limited respect and did not communicate well with people who did not use verbal communication," the report said.

Inspectors visited the Stacey Drive site in August. The centre provides support for up to 12 people with learning disabilities and/or mental health needs.

Inspectors found:

No registered manager in post

Some areas not clean enough to stop people being at risk from infection

Not enough staff to accompany people outside the home

A lack of adequate induction and training for staff

Inspectors did report people told them they were happy at the home and also said staff acted with a "positive regard" for the people they were reporting.

Brian Hutchinson, chief executive of Real Life Options: "We apologise to the people we support and their families for any concerns regarding the quality of care they received and wish to assure that all measures to deliver improvements identified by the CQC are firmly in place."

The plans will be shared and discussed with residents and families, he said.