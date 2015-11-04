Reg Stocking: Man guilty of West Bromwich car-jacking

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Andrew Jones was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, robbery and burglary

A man has been found guilty of a car-jacking attack which left a 78-year-old man in a wheelchair, a court heard.

Andrew Jones, 34, was convicted of grievous bodily harm and robbery after he left Reg Stocking lying in a pool of blood in West Bromwich.

A jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court also found him guilty of a burglary using Mr Stocking's car as a getaway.

Jones, of Dingle Street, Sandwell, was remanded into custody to await sentencing on 4 December.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sylvia Stocking said she and her husband Reg "can't do anything we did before"

Image caption Reg Stocking's wife said she found him lying in the middle of the road, in a pool of blood.

He was also found guilty of witness intimidation.

Mr Stocking's blue Peugeot 207 was taken outside his home in Chapel Street, West Bromwich.

Jones hid before jumping into the car while Mr Stocking opened his driveway gate, said West Midlands Police.

'Ask no questions'

Mr Stocking tried to stop Jones but he was hit and dragged by the car which left him in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

Jones used the car as a getaway vehicle to steal a TV from a property in Groveland Road, Tipton just hours later.

He stored the TV at his ex-partner's flat in Kendrick House saying "ask no questions and I will tell no lies".

His ex-partner Stacey Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods at an earlier hearing and received a 12 month community order and was ordered to pay costs of £300.

Detective Inspector Pete Rowe, from West Bromwich CID, said of the conviction: "We hope that this will give some comfort to the family as their loved one continues to recover from his ordeal and injuries."