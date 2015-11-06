'Removal man' charged over theft of van-load of belongings

Image caption Becky Szenk, pictured with her seven-month-old daughter Ariyah, and Mark Higgins, said the worker was recommended via a friend

A "removal man" has been charged with theft after a van containing a family's belongings did not arrive at their new home.

Becky Szenk and Mark Higgins hired a man to help them move from their flat in Bilston to the Horse and Jockey pub in Walsall Wood, which they now run.

Lee Green, 32, of Kingston Road, West Bromwich, was arrested a week after the theft was reported on 25 September.

He is due at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 23 November.