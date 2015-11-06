Huge £1.3m cannabis factory uncovered in Smethwick
A cannabis factory growing plants with an estimated value of £1.3m has been uncovered in the West Midlands.
Police and Home Office officials discovered the farm behind a false wall during an immigration raid in Smethwick.
A total of 2,537 cannabis plants were found in five "grow" rooms.
One man was arrested over the drugs haul and four others were held for immigration offences, a Home Office spokesman said.
Acting on intelligence, officers went to the business on Anne Road on Wednesday evening.
A 45-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, has been bailed.
Three men, aged 39, 43 and 52 had overstayed their visit visas and a 42-year-old man had overstayed his spouse visa, the spokesman added.
The firm is facing a £120,000 fine unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right to work document checks were carried out.