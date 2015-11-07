Hockley double shooting: Second arrest and victim named

From the section

Image caption The scene of the double shooting in Hockley

A second man has been arrested over a double shooting in Birmingham that left one man dead and another critically injured.

The man killed during a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill in Hockley has been named by police as 25-year-old Derek Junior Myers.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested and have been bailed with strict conditions, said police.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Derek Junior Myers was killed in a double shooting in Hockley

The shooting happened at about 04:30 GMT on 30 October.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday when police carried out a firearms warrant in Birmingham.

His co-accused was arrested in Walsall on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police are appealing for information.