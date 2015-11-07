Birmingham & Black Country

Hockley double shooting: Second arrest and victim named

The scene
Image caption The scene of the double shooting in Hockley

A second man has been arrested over a double shooting in Birmingham that left one man dead and another critically injured.

The man killed during a disturbance on the A41 at Soho Hill in Hockley has been named by police as 25-year-old Derek Junior Myers.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested and have been bailed with strict conditions, said police.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Derek Junior Myers was killed in a double shooting in Hockley

The shooting happened at about 04:30 GMT on 30 October.

The 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Thursday when police carried out a firearms warrant in Birmingham.

His co-accused was arrested in Walsall on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police are appealing for information.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites