A man has died after being hit by a car in Dudley, in the Black Country.

He was found lying injured in the road at the junction of Marriot Road and Cradley Road in Netherton.

Passers-by were trying to resuscitate the man when paramedics arrived, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

The man, who had suffered multiple injuries, was given life support at the scene. He was pronounced dead at about 23:45 GMT on Friday, an ambulance service spokesman said.