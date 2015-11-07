Birmingham teenager charged after man stabbed in heart

A 17-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing another man in the heart, police have said.

A 22-year-old was attacked in Stechford Lane in Alum Rock, Birmingham, at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday.

He has undergone major surgery and is believed to be recovering well in hospital, said police.

The teenager from Kitts Green was charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at his home on Friday by detectives from West Midlands Police investigating the attack.