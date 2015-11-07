West Bromwich travellers camp prevents football matches

Image copyright Google maps Image caption Churchfields playing fields in West Bromwich has suffered significant damage, the council says

Children's football matches have been cancelled after travellers set up an illegal camp on a playing field.

"Significant damage" has been caused to the Churchfields playing fields in West Bromwich, according to Sandwell council.

The authority said "a number of incidents" have been reported since the travellers arrived on Wednesday.

"They have ruined the football pitches and damaged metal palisade fencing," said Councillor Paul Moore.

'Completely unacceptable'

In a statement the council said officers were "working to move the travellers on as quickly as possible".

Mr Moore, cabinet member for regeneration and investment, said: "It's completely unacceptable.

"It's also unfair on kids and their parents that these matches have been cancelled. I am sorry for the inconvenience that's been caused.

"Illegal encampments will not be tolerated on council owned land and we will be working to get the pitches back to a decent standard very soon."