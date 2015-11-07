Beaten Tipton man 'looked like car crash victim'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A man was caught on CCTV running off after the attack

A man has been left so badly beaten in a street attack paramedics thought he had been hit by a car.

The 69-year-old widower, who is from Tipton, West Midlands, remains critically ill with severe head injuries in hospital.

CCTV footage showed the victim walking with another man in West Bromwich, before the assault took place.

He was found unconscious near Greets Green social club at about 05:15 GMT, West Midlands Police said.

'Soaked with blood'

Det Sgt Andy Robinson said the man, who was found in Whitehall Road, was injured so severely the ambulance service initially believed he had been hit by a car.

"Our inquiries quickly found that he had in fact been assaulted," he said.

"The motive remains unclear but we're working hard to identify the man who ran off with his striped top soaked with blood," he said.

"There is a suggestion that he then drove away in a light-coloured van."

His next of kin have been informed and anyone with information has been urged to contact police.