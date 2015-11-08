Birmingham & Black Country

Arrest after man found fatally injured close to car in Dudley

Image caption A grey Seat Ibiza was found near to an injured man who later died in Netherton, Dudley

A teenager has been arrested after a car was found abandoned near an injured man who later died at the scene.

The 53-year-old died at the junction of Cradley Road and Marriott Road in Netherton, Dudley at about 23:30 GMT on Friday.

Police have released images of a grey Seat Ibiza found crashed into a billboard in a bid to trace the driver.

A man, 19, is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Uninsured and unregistered

Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said the dead man was thought to be a pedestrian, but he would "consider every possibility".

He appealed to the driver of the three-door silver grey car and witnesses to come forward.

The car, which was uninsured and unregistered, had large black alloys and a black roof with the registration number LR08 BGE.

Mr Hughes said: "It's vital that anyone who has recently used the car but wasn't involved in the fatal crash to get in touch."

