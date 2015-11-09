Sheriff Mbye stabbing: Man found guilty of murder

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption If knives had not been carried the outcome could have been very different, police said. (L to R) Montell Stephens, Rakeem Riley, Omar Robinson

A man has been found guilty of murder after a man was stabbed during a fight in Birmingham.

Sheriff Mbye, 18, of Lee Bank, died in hospital on 17 April after being stabbed several times on Bristol Road South, Northfield.

Montell Stephens, 19, of Smethwick, was found guilty of his murder.

Rakeem Riley, 19, of no fixed address, and Omar Robinson, 21, of Rann Close, Ladywood, were found guilty of aiding and abetting the crime.

They will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sheriff Mbye died in hospital after being stabbed in a fight which had started over the sale of a mobile phone

Stephens was also taken to hospital with serious injuries following the fight.

Riley and Robinson were also found guilty of wounding with intent against Stephens.

Speaking after the case, West Midlands Police said the fight broke out over a mobile phone. Stephens had been armed with a knife and the other men had been out to buy fishing knives.

"Sadly, the truth is that had these men not been carrying knives they may well have had a bit of a dust up and most likely walked away with a few cuts and bruises," a spokesman said.