Rebecca Kandare: Parents admit malnourished baby killing
The parents of a baby girl who died from severe malnourishment have admitted unlawfully killing her.
Brian Kandare, 32, and Precious Kandare, 37, of Wednesfield, West Midlands, earlier denied the murder of nine-month-old Rebecca Kandare.
They entered guilty pleas at at Nottingham Crown Court as their trial was about to begin.
Rebecca died of pneumonia, as a result of malnourishment, after being taken to hospital on 6 January 2014.
Her parents will be sentenced on Tuesday.