Rebecca Kandare: Parents admit malnourished baby killing

The parents of a baby girl who died from severe malnourishment have admitted unlawfully killing her.

Brian Kandare, 32, and Precious Kandare, 37, of Wednesfield, West Midlands, earlier denied the murder of nine-month-old Rebecca Kandare.

They entered guilty pleas at at Nottingham Crown Court as their trial was about to begin.

Rebecca died of pneumonia, as a result of malnourishment, after being taken to hospital on 6 January 2014.

Her parents will be sentenced on Tuesday.