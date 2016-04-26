Soldier Oliver Bramwell charged with supplying cocaine

Update 15 August 2017: Oliver Bramwell was found not guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 August 2017.

A serving soldier has been charged with supplying cocaine after one of the men he allegedly sold it to died.

Oliver Bramwell is accused of providing drugs to three men in December after a night out in Wolverhampton.

Kieran Bainbridge, 20, later collapsed in a pub died died three days later. A coroner ruled his death was caused by a cocaine-related irregular heartbeat.

Mr Bramwell has been bailed to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on 10 June, police said.

The 22-year-old, from Ackleton Shropshire, has been charged with three counts of supplying class A drugs.

