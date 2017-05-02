Murder arrest after 'hit-and-run crash in Halesowen

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Benjamin Morse was hit by a car on Monday

A man has been arrested after another man died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Halesowen.

Benjamin Morse, 36, died when he was hit by a dark hatchback in Cherry Street at about 12:15 BST, on Monday, police said.

The 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail as inquiries continue.

Two men, aged 32 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also released on police bail.

Mr Morse's family backed appeals by West Midlands Police for any witnesses to come forward.

"Benjamin was a kind and loving son, brother, uncle and friend who would do anything for anyone," his family said.

"He was sports mad, fun loving and an Arsenal fanatic and has left a huge hole in our lives. Our family will never be the same again."

"We appreciate the support from family, friends and the community but would ask that the police are left to do their job."