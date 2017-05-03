Man killed housemate at Birmingham bedsit over £30 'debt'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Damien Boroweic admitted manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court

A man has been jailed for beating another man to death in a dispute about a £30 debt.

Damien Boroweic, 22, borrowed the money off Wojiech Molenda and repaid him, but was later told Mr Molenda had informed their landlord it was outstanding.

Mr Molenda, 52, was found dead in a bedsit they shared in Birmingham last April after Boroweic attacked him at the house.

He admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 11 years and two months.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said although Boroweic initially denied any involvement in his death, he was heard shouting threats at Mr Molenda and boasting he had beaten him up.

More updates on this and other stories in Birmingham and the Black Country

Image caption Wojiech Molenda was found in an empty room at the bedsit last April, the CPS said

Mr Molenda was found in an empty room of the bedsit in Durham Road, Sparkhill, He died from head injuries.

Nine people from the property were subsequently arrested over the death, which West Midlands Police said was a misunderstanding between the pair over rent.

Boroweic was charged with murder but later admitted manslaughter.

Heath Westerman, from West Midlands CPS, said: "Damien Boroweic killed Wojiech Molenda by attacking him outside and inside the house they co-shared over a dispute about money.

"The defendant denied any involvement in the death of Mr Boroweic, however, CCTV evidence, witness accounts, forensic reports and blood stained clothing belonging to the victim, which was hidden in a cupboard, was forensically examined and matched the blood of the deceased meaning that his original account was not true."