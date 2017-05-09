Teacher jailed for two sex assaults in Sandwell school

From the section

Image caption Thomas Lawrence was arrested in February 2016, police said

A teacher has been jailed for sexually assaulting a four-year-old child.

Thomas Lawrence, 28, of Birmingham, was jailed for four years after being found guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a child under 13.

He touched the four-year-old child in the classroom at a school in Sandwell. The victim reported the assault, police said.

Lawrence, who was convicted on 11 April after a four-day trial, was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier.

For more Birmingham and Black Country news

Det Con Farzana Ali, from the force's Public Protection Unit, previously commended the child for coming forward and "inevitably stopping this happening to another child".