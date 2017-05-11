Tahnie Martin: Investigations continue into Storm Doris death

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Tahnie Martin was hit by a piece of timber in Wolverhampton during Storm Doris

Investigations are continuing into the death of a woman struck and killed by debris during high winds, an inquest heard.

Tahnie Martin, 29, was hit by a piece of timber in Wolverhampton city centre during Storm Doris in February.

Miss Martin suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

A pre-inquest review on Thursday heard the City of Wolverhampton Council is continuing detailed investigations which are due to be completed in July.

See more stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country here

Miss Martin, from Stafford, who worked at the University of Wolverhampton, was struck by part of a 2m-long piece of timber which was part of a wooden water tank cover as she walked near a Starbucks cafe in Dudley Street.

It is believed the cover was attached to a structure on the roof of the nearby Mander Centre shopping mall.

Mr Bernard Thorogood, representing the authority, told the hearing at the Black Country Coroner's Court in Oldbury: "There's still some fundamental factual issues being pursued."

This included maintenance records for work on the roofs, which would be analysed, he said.

Once primary fact-gathering has been completed, the authority would then be seeking an expert to assist the investigation, he added.

Miss Tanya Robinson, representing Miss Martin's family, said the family would be keen for the scope of the inquest to include issues relating to the weather conditions on the day.

The hearing was adjourned for a pre-inquest hearing on 25 July. A five-day inquest has been fixed for the week of 2 October.