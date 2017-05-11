Hannah Bladon killing: Man charged with student's murder

Image copyright PA Image caption Hannah Bladon was on an exchange programme at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

A Palestinian man has been charged with the murder of a British student who was stabbed to death in Jerusalem.

Hannah Bladon, 20, was attacked as she was travelling on a light rail train near the Old City, in Israel, on Good Friday.

Jamil Tamimi, 57, faces a charge of intentional murder over the attack on the University of Birmingham student.

The Derby County fan had been taking part in an exchange programme at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

See more stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country here

Ms Bladon's family said the student, from from Burton-upon-Trent, had been taking part in an archaeological dig that morning and described her as a "talented musician" and "enthusiastic rugby player".

The train was busy at the time of the attack as Christians marked Good Friday and Jews celebrated Passover.

A pregnant woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured when the tram came to a sudden stop in the aftermath of the attack.