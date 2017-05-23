Man jailed for 'one punch' killing in Great Barr

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Stephen Jolley is already in jail for the assault

A man has been jailed for manslaughter after punching a man who died nearly three years after the attack.

Stephen Jolley, 43, was given a five-year jail term for the attack on John Mercer outside a Great Barr restaurant in September, 2013.

Police said Mr Mercer's brain injuries were "so catastrophic he never regained consciousness" and died last July.

Jolley, who is already in jail for the assault, admitted manslaughter after the death of the 28-year-old.

The sentence, passed at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, means Jolley will serve an additional year in jail.

For more Birmingham and Black Country news

West Midlands Police said the two men had got into an argument while drinking at the Special Spices bar and restaurant and Jolley followed Mr Mercer on to Newton Road.

'Senseless act'

Jolley's punch caused Mr Mercer "to fall backwards and hit his head on the pavement," suffering injuries that would be fatal, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption John Mercer near regained consciousness and died aged 28, said police

Det Sgt Stewart Nicol, who led the investigation, said he was killed as the result of an unprovoked and senseless act of violence.

"This was a thoughtless act that robbed a popular young man of his life and his devoted family of someone they loved so dearly."

Mr Mercer's family said in a statement he was a hard-working builder who loved his job.

"He was the most kind, considerate, handsome person you would wish to know, and a credit to us as a family.

"We think about him every day and we all miss him so much," they said.