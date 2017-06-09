Teenager, 17, held over Birmingham taxi worker 'murder'

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 37-year-old taxi controller was assaulted at Embassy Cars

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a taxi controller in Birmingham.

The victim, 37, was knocked unconscious at Embassy Cars in Oliver Street, Nechells, on 26 May and died a week later.

Police think a customer went to the firm's office "after being picked up earlier" and there was a disagreement.

The teenager has been released while investigations continue.

"Police are still seeking help to identify another man believed to be involved and continue to make inquiries," West Midlands Police said in a statement.