Teenagers charged over Kings Heath Post Office armed raid

Two women stormed Holly Bank post office on Haunch Lane, Kings Heath

Two women have been charged with a series of violent robberies, including one in which Post Office staff were threatened with a meat cleaver.

Molly Evans and Rene Cardin, both 19, were arrested shortly after police issued a CCTV appeal about the raid in Kings Heath, Birmingham on 4 June.

They were stopped in a car in the city's Highgate Street and arrested.

The women, and Rene's brother Tyrone Cardin, 21, are charged with four robberies, burglary, assault and theft.

They have been remanded in custody after appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The are accused of a robbery at Simply Local in Harlech Close, Bartley Green, on 31 May where cash, scratch cards and cigarettes were stolen.

They have also been charged with a burglary in Rebecca Drive, Selly Oak, on June 16, and three robberies the following day involving women waiting at bus stops in Church Road and Hob Moor Road, in Yardley, and Coventry Road in Small Heath.

Rene Cardin, of Cowles Croft; Tyrone Cardin, of William Booth Lane, Ms Evans, of Larch Walk, Yardley, are due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 19 July.