Four indoor arenas in Birmingham Commonwealth Games bid

Image copyright NEC Image caption The Genting Arena and the NEC will host several events including wrestling and badminton

Four indoor arenas are to host seven sports if Birmingham's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games is successful.

The Genting Arena would host badminton and the Barclaycard Arena artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. Both have a 9,000 capacity.

Symphony Hall would have weightlifting and para powerlifting. Three halls at the NEC would also be used.

Birmingham faces competition from Liverpool to be England's official bid for the games.

A final decision will be made before the end of the year.

NEC Hall 1 with a capacity of 3,900 would have boxing and the 2,800 Hall 4 judo and freestyle wrestling.

Table tennis would be in Hall 5 with a capacity of 3,950.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has been searching for a new host for the 2022 games since it decided in March that Durban, in South Africa, had not met the criteria for hosting.

Birmingham City Council deputy leader and Birmingham Commonwealth Games Steering Group chair Ian Ward said: "We have undertaken a rigorous process to identify the venues which meet the Games' technical requirements and ensure we meet the athletes' and spectators' needs.

"These world class indoor arenas are central to our bid and contribute to the 95% of Birmingham's venues which are already available."