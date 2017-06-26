Stabbing victim James Brindley funeral appeal surpasses target in two days

Image copyright West Midlands Police

A campaign to raise money for the funeral of a 26-year-old man who was stabbed after a night out with friends has exceeded its £9,000 target.

James Brindley was talking to his girlfriend on his phone when he was attacked in Aldridge town centre shortly before midnight on Friday.

Police said he was stabbed in the heart and "died at the scene in his parents' arms".

Teenagers leaving a nearby school prom raised the alarm.

A crowdfunding appeal started on Saturday raised more than its £9,000 target in just two days.

James Brindley, who lived locally, died on Aldridge High Street near Aldridge Croft, said police

The page was set up on Saturday by Tom Stopford, 26, a friend who first met Mr Brindley when the pair were at Cooper and Jordan Primary School.

He said: "The response to the appeal has been so overwhelming but at the same time I did expect it, purely because of the type of person he was.

"Everyone in our community loved him so much. It's just such a shame. We just can't believe it's happened."

Mr Stopford said Mr Brindley's mother called him yesterday to express the family's gratitude for the community's support, kind words and donations.

The money raised will be given to the family to pay for the funeral and possibly towards a lasting memorial in the town.

West Midlands Police have released CCTV of four cars they want to trace

West Midlands Police are trying to trace the occupants of four cars seen on CCTV travelling along Little Aston Road towards the town centre at the time of the incident.

Det Insp Jim Munro said: "We are very keen to speak to the occupants of those cars, two light in colour and the other two darker, as they may have seen what happened and could lead us to the killer."

Describing the attack as "callous", Mr Munro said "the motive is unclear."

Police are still hunting for the murder weapon.