Birmingham dad Mohammed Endris denies murdering his children

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Saros and Leanor Endris died after a fire at their family home in October

A father has denied murdering his two children at their home.

Mohammed Endris is accused of smothering his son Saros Endris, eight, and his daughter Leanor, six, who were found after a fire in Holland Road, Birmingham in October.

The 46-year-old also denied attempting to murder their mother, Penil Teklehaimanot.

He was remanded in custody at Birmingham Crown Court until his trial, which is expected on 6 November.

Mr Endris, who appeared in the dock with a head bandage, was charged with murder in January after being released from hospital following treatment for burns he suffered in a car fire.

His children are thought to have died from an obstruction in their airways.

